KUNA — Those who want to sit in on Kuna City Council meetings from afar may be in luck.
At the council’s Tuesday meeting, Councilmember Chris Bruce brought the topic of streaming to the floor of conversation. Bruce noted that there are a lot of people in the community that can’t make it to the council meetings.
“I think it adds a layer of transparency for us,” Bruce said. “Plus it also gives the public the ability to understand what we do as well.”
Kuna is currently one of two Ada County municipalities that doesn’t offer streaming or video playback of city council meetings. Garden City is the other. The cities of Meridian, Boise, Star and Eagle all offer remote viewing.
Kuna does offer audio recordings of the council meetings.
Council president Greg McPherson voiced his support for the idea after making a joke that it would mean he’d have to do his hair for every meeting — McPherson is bald.
“This would be a good deal. There's a lot of people that I think would like to see the meetings and there's not a lot of hot topic things but when there is one that'd be a good option for people,” McPherson said.
Matt Biggs, the city’s newest councilmember, also noted that the Kuna School District broadcasts its board meetings. Biggs stated it would be easy for him, given his IT background, to wire in the microphones to a recording device in an effort to provide good audio to the video.
After some discussion, the council directed city clerk Chris Engels to look into the matter.
The Kuna Melba News will provide updates on the status of Kuna city council streaming as they come.