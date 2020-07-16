NEW ORLEANS – All-Academic Athletes and Teams for the 2020 NAIA Men and Women’s Track & Field season were announced on Thursday by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association
On the list from Oregon Tech were Danielle De Castro, Delani Dietrich, and Cindy Reed. In addition both teams (Men 3.47 GPA) and (Women 3.54) achieved Track & Field All-Academic Teams Honors with the men ranked at No.2 nationally and the women 14th.
Head coach Jack Kegg said on his team’s academic success: “I am very proud of both teams and how they represent Oregon Tech academically. The men had a particularly good year finishing with the second highest GPA in the country.”
He added: “All three ladies that earned individual honors had a great year and each made finales in their individual events at the national meet indoors. I will miss the two seniors, Danielle and Cindy, but know that the strong tradition that they have left in athletic and academic success will be carried on by very capable women such as Delani.