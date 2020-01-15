National Weather Service in Medford has issued a winter weather warning for northern Klamath County and western Lake County from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday.
Snow is expected, as much as 5-7 inches, with wind gusts of up to 35 miles-per-hour, for northern portions of the Klamath Basin from the Hwy 97 corridor north of Chiloquin to Chemult and east to Lake County. Conditions are expected to take effect by 4 p.m. on Wednesday, and continuing through 4 p.m. Thursday.
As a result of snowfall and high winds, travelers are urged to take caution before embarking. Hazardous conditions could impact morning or evening travel. Drivers are urged to carry tire chains, and prepare for snow covered roads and limited visibility.