Income-qualifying families in Douglas, Klamath and Lake Counties have access to free preschool through Preschool Promise, according to a news release.
Preschool Promise Programs offer early-learning experiences, welcoming income-qualifying children and families, regardless of ability, family composition, culture or language. Preschool Promise supports parents as partners in their child’s learning and development while providing settings in childcare centers, homes and public schools. The preschool teachers are trained in early childhood education or similar fields. Programs maintain low teacher-student ratios, utilizing instructional assistance as needed.
The South-Central Early Learning Hub is providing coordinated enrollment services for Preschool Promise locations in Douglas, Klamath and Lake Counties and is now accepting applications. All Preschool Promise sites follow COVID-19 safety measures. The program provides children with a strong learning foundation and prepares them for kindergarten and beyond. Age appropriate hands-on, play-based instructional activities include literacy, math, science, physical education, music, art and social-emotional learning.
“We are excited that families are now able to sign their young children up for this opportunity to learn and interact with other children in a developmentally appropriate setting,” said South-Central Early Learning Hub Director Gillian Wesenberg.
To qualify for the publicly funded program a child must reside in Oregon and turn three or four years old by Sept. 1 and live with a family whose income level is at or below 200% of the Federal Poverty Level (FPL) or be in foster care. Preschool Promise is an Oregon Early Learning Division grant funded program.
The Preschool Promise locations involved in the South-Central Early Learning Hub’s locations in Klamath County include The YMCA of Klamath County, Gilchrist Elementary, Klamath Falls City Schools, Lil Hands Daycare, Nic Nacs Quality Childcare, and the Klamath Tribes Child Care.
In Lake County sites include Klamath Family Head Start.
For more information about the program visit www.douglasesd.k12.or.us/early-learning-hub/home or call 541-957-4809. To complete an interest form visit https://webportalapp.com/sp/login/scelcoordinatedenrollment.