Klamath County Jail
As of Saturday afternoon, there were 70 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Samuel David Rank, 37, Klamath Falls, first-degree theft, booked and released.
Dylan Joe Phillips; 32; Klamath Falls; unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, probation violation; held in lieu of $35,000 bail.
Steven Raymond Heckenlively, 35, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
Nicholas Lee Monteith, 40, Bonanza, probation violation, booked and released.
DUII
Emily Lorretta Lacomb; 26; Klamath Falls; DUII, reckless driving, third-degree escape, resisting arrest; booked and released.
Assaults
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Reeder Road, 7000 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.
Main Street, 700 block, vandalism reported Thursday afternoon.
Michigan Ave., 300 block, vandalism reported Thursday afternoon.
Siskiyou Street, 1600 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.
N 10th Street, 700 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.
Main Street, 900 block, vandalism reported Thursday afternoon.
Biehn Street, 2000 block, vandalism reported Thursday afternoon.
Falvey Road, 14400 block, theft reported Thursday evening.
Laverne Ave., 2800 block, theft reported Friday morning.
N 3rd Street, 400 block, theft reported Friday morning.
Altamont Drive, 3300 block, theft reported Friday morning.
Shasta way, 6700 block, theft reported Friday afternoon.
Crashes
Shasta Way, 2600 block, hit and run reported Thursday afternoon.
S 6th Street, 4400 block, hit and run reported Thursday evening.
Shasta Way/Crater Lake Parkway, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Friday morning.
Eberlein Ave./E Main Street, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Friday morning.