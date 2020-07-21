Three new members of the Klamath Falls Police Department are graduates of the Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training's 398th Basic Police Class.
Graduates joining the local force are officers Zachary Fuller, Jaziel Ramirez and Brandon Witmer.
The basic police class is 16-weeks in length and includes dozens of training areas including survival skills, firearms, emergency vehicle operations, ethics, cultural diversity, problem solving, community policing, elder abuse, drug recognition, and dozens of other subjects.
The class will graduate during a private ceremony on July 30. Due to the COVID 19 pandemic and the need for social distancing, the ceremony will be closed to the public.