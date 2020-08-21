The Crane Fire, burning about 10 miles southeast of Lakeview on Crane Mountain, has grown to 2,474 acres and is 15 percent contained.
Smoke from the fire is highly visible from Lakeview and the surrounding area. Currently there are no structures threatened.
The town of Lakeview is not threatened by the fire, however there are likely to be smoke impacts from this fire as well as fires in California. Individuals with smoke sensitivity or medical conditions that could be affected by smoke are advised to take precautionary measures. This includes limiting outdoor activity during periods of heavy smoke, closing windows, and using indoor air circulation.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
There will be an English Virtual Community Meeting at 5:15 PM and a Spanish Virtual Community Meeting at 6 PM on Facebook Live. The videos will be posted on both Lake County Chamber of Commerce sites as well as the Fremont-Winema National Forest Facebook page.