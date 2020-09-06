State needs to show leadership
When is “enough enough?” I say it is only when our local, state and national leaders get the message that society wants some concrete changes made with regard to racism, police violence and inequality and judicial injustice and start a process to make change.
What can they do? I suggest a state task force consisting of police, judicial, social services, educators, etc. from around the state be assigned to make some specific recommendations by a target date.
Recommendations could include: specific schooling and training to become a police officer, annual refresher training for police officers (such as teachers are required to do), start a national database for fired and unfit officers so they can’t move out of state and start over, uniformity in sentencing (making punishment fit the crime), the option to request a review if someone feels their sentence is way out of line and a judicial committee to do those reviews, make it a punishable/large fine offense to claim racism when it wasn’t or to talk or act racist to a specific person and address the issue in schools if not being done already. Getting to know and becoming friends at school with a minority student goes a long way towards acceptance and tolerance.
What can be done to address poverty, mental illness, and unequal quality of education?
I was very happy to see that our local police want to start a conversation with local residents. But the problem can’t be solved without state leadership. Get with it governor and legislators.
Judy Howe
Klamath Falls