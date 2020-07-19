Every day since COVID-19 arrived in Oregon, this newspaper has been diligently listing the number of confirmed local, state and national cases. It's an important scientific fact that lets our readers know if the disease is spreading or dissipating.
Yet when we post these figures online, the responses are almost unanimous: "Who cares." "Fake news." "Media hype." "More fearmongering. "Just another government conspiracy." And on and on in the same vein.
We know that these are minority opinions, both nationally and here in Klamath County. But social media is a forum where opinions find the most traction when they are spoken most vociferously, not when they are held most broadly. Outrageous theories drown out reasonable people who want to take reasonable precautions against spreading disease.
Local COVID numbers are just one data point in a bewildering flurry of news. They have value, but in the midst of information overflow it's clear that they have little impact on many of our readers.
That is a reminder that most people don't absorb new information via facts and figures. Scientific studies, no matter how perfect, are chucked out the window if they don't jive with previously-held convictions. When core beliefs are threatened, most people hold tighter to their core.
So what gets through? Stories do.
Last Sunday, we published reporter Holly Dillemuth's interview with Klamath Falls resident Jack Depew. Jack spoke about his battle with COVID-19 — a battle that his wife Mary did not win. It was a heartrending story about the love between two people, and Jack's regret that neither of them took coronavirus as seriously as they should have.
We published Jack's photo. We published the details of how he met his wife. We published some of the last words she said to him.
The responses to the story? Positive, up and down the line. Trusting of the information that was presented. Understanding of Jack's pain. Commiseration with loss and death and the cruelty of rampaging disease.
You'd have to be heartless to not offer Jack your condolences. Even in the often heartless realm of social media, no one called it fake news, media manipulation, or fearmongering.
Perhaps people who were moved by Jack's story would be unaffected by other kinds of information: such-and-such percentage increase in cases, some precise number of deaths, a complicated piece of data provided by an expert epidemiologist. Maybe the people who read Jack's story will decide to take more precautions against possible inflection — if not for themselves then for someone they love who is medically vulnerable, like Mary was.
Learning via narrative is why Jesus preached in parables, not in commandments. It's the best way to get humans to understand complicated concepts. We see ourselves in others and let their joys and tribulations affect us. Without realizing it, stories can shake us to the core.
-Tim Trainor is editor of the Herald and News.