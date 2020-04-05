The case of COVID-19 at Kingsley Field announced on Thursday has been identified as an airman at the base, according to Master Sgt. Jennifer Shirar, of the 173rd Fighter Wing on Saturday.
173rd Fighter Wing Commander Col. Jeff Edwards said in a video posted to Facebook Friday evening that the airman is “doing better” and “recovering.”
“If we need to close down any work areas and do some deep cleaning, we’re going to do that,” Edwards said, adding that if needed, some members may need to stay at home for a few days to stay safe.
The case is one of 14 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Klamath County as of Friday, though numbers are subject to change due to the evolving nature of the pandemic.
Shirar emphasized that the base will continue to operate and that F-15s will continue to fly in Klamath skies.
“We definitely are taking a look at things and sanitizing the area that the person was located and doing tracing on where this airman was and who they interacted with, but we are still continuing to fly,” Shirar said. “You should most likely, barring the weather, hear the jets roaring on Monday morning.”
Shirar said the base has been following safety guidelines and social distancing practices even before Oregon Gov. Kate Brown’s executive order went into effect.
“We’re doing a lot of teleworking, we’re doing split shifts, where they can separate people as much as possible and as much as possible practicing those social distancing (protocols),” Shirar said. “Additionally, sanitization of the work areas, especially shared areas and just encouraging people to wash their hands frequently.”
Shirar said she cannot speculate on the Governor’s actions, but said Kingsley Field is “ready and prepared” to help if it is needed.
“Guardsmen across the country are helping out, distributing supplies and driving trucks, different things like that.
“Some of our airmen are assisting with operations local,” she added.
“We’re definitely looking ahead to that if she does call us and need us because that is what we do. We’re your citizen airmen and we are ready to support the governor whenever she calls.”
Edwards emphasized that individuals take care of themselves and adhere to the governor’s orders to stay home and practice social distancing, while on and off duty from Kingsley Field.
“The governor’s been very clear we are not to have social gatherings out in the community, not to have folks over for dinner,” Edwards said in the video. “Please do not be hosting dinners, having folks over.”
“We know that we’re going to be in this fight for probably two months,” he said. “We know that it’s probably going to be a few weeks before this peaks and so we have many challenges ahead.”
Edwards said there are resources for Kingsley Field personnel and their families during this time.
“There is help and there is hope,” Edwards said.
“Please reach out to your fellow wingmen.”
To view the full video posted by Edwards and for any updates on how the base is addressing COVID-19, go online on 173rd Fighter Wing, Kingsley Field’s Facebook page.