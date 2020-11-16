The weekly meeting of the Emmett Kiwanis club on Wednesday will feature a speaker from the U.S. Navy recruitment office. Johnathan A. Kuehn will be explaining how recruitment is being handled currently by the various branches of military service and the opportunities available for young recruits.
Kuehn will talk about military opportunities where college can be paid for either before or after service obligations and the advantages different candidates might enjoy from either option .
Kiwanis meets at La Costa at noon on Wednesdays in a no-host lunch format.