Editor’s note: Kate Jacobson, a political science major and journalism minor at Boise State University, is a BW intern for the spring semester. She is reporting and commentating on the Idaho Statehouse this legislative session.
Hundreds of Idahoans and their families gathered at the Idaho Capitol building on Friday, Jan. 6 to see the governor, lieutenant governor, and other constitutional officers take the oath of office.
The inauguration, hosted by the Idaho National Guard, began with the presentation of colors, the national anthem, the pledge of allegiance and finally, of course, a prayer was recited by Bishop Jos Tharakan.
Tharakan’s prayer included many idealistic aspirations, a hope that Idaho “find common ground to eradicate homelessness and hunger … (and) form a community that works for justice and equality.”
Unfortunately, it would take radical, bipartisan legislative action, and not just prayer, to achieve these feats in Idaho.
In addition to Gov. Brad Little and Lieutenant Gov. Scott Bedke, the oath of office was taken by State Controller Brandon Woolf, State Treasurer Julie Ellsworth, Superintendent of Public Instruction Debbie Critchfield, Attorney General Raúl Labrador and Secretary of State Phil McGrane.
After all of seven officials said their “I do’s,” the Idaho National Guard fired off a cannon salute not one, not two, but 15 times. The shaking of the cannon could be felt for blocks causing a handful of car alarms to go off and geese to gracefully scatter in between rounds.
Once the ground, and crowd, had settled, Gov. Little stood for his inaugural address. The address was less than seven minutes, but throughout, Little reiterated that his priority is to always put “Idaho first” and expressed the constant importance of “opportunity, faith, family and freedom.”
While Little didn’t go into much detail regarding his second term, he did say that we should focus on what matters most, including “doubling down on our support for school children, supporting our neighbor in need, tax relief, cutting red tape (and) improving our quality of life.”
It will be interesting to see how Little plans to improve quality of life and whether or not those “improvements” will actually benefit those in need. There may end up being a difference between putting “Idaho first” and putting Idahoans first.