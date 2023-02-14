On Tuesday, Feb. 7, the Idaho House Judiciary, Rules and Administration committee voted to send House Bill 71 out of committee with a “do pass” recommendation. On Tuesday, Feb. 14 the bill was voted on in the House and passed with a 58-12 vote, with Matthew Bundy as the only Republican voting no. It still has to be voted on in the Senate, but it isn't on the calendar yet.
H.B. 71 is Idaho’s second attempt to ban gender-affirming healthcare for youth in the state after a nearly identical bill failed to pass the Senate last session.
The bill, co-sponsored by Rep. Bruce Skaug and Sen. Lori Denhartog, makes it a felony to provide a minor with sexual reassignment surgery, puberty blockers or hormones. H.B. 71 targets both doctors and parents of trans youth by making it illegal to “authorize or commit” such procedures.
In the committee hearing, Rep. Skaug said that gender-affirming care takes away a minor's right to procreate and that children should not be allowed to “castrate themselves.”
Dozens of people, both in support and opposition, showed up to testify at the committee hearing.
Shiva Rajbhandari, a Boise High School senior, co-founder of Babe Vote! and member of the Boise School Board, began to testify about the harmful rhetoric that the bill spreads but was cut off before his allotted two minutes were up after the vice-chair Rep. Heather Scott claimed his speech was “out of line.”
“(Getting cut off) was unfortunate but my perspective isn’t as valuable as the trans kids who were there so I was really glad that they got to testify,” Rajbhandari said. “But I think that the hypocrisy was so evident that I would go down for talking about the rhetorical impact of bills like H.B. 71 yet there were people who didn't even mention the bill and solely talked about God.”
A 2022 study conducted by UCLA Williams Institute, a think tank “dedicated to conducting research on gender identity law,” estimates that there are at least 1,000 individuals aged 13-17 in Idaho who identify as transgender. Several Idaho trans youth showed up to testify against H.B. 71.
Eve Devitt, a 17-year-old transgender girl, spoke to the committee about how passing this bill would directly harm her well-being.
“I am sick and tired of seeing the people on this committee constantly try to take away my rights but I am not tired of fighting back,” Devitt said. “This bill threatens … to bar me from accessing the hormones that have single handedly not only improved, but saved my life.”