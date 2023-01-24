KUNA — John passed away at home surrounded by family and friends on 12-11-2022.
John was born 02-08-1951 to Harold and Louise Messmer in Boise, Idaho. John attended schools in Boise, graduating from Boise High School in 1969.
John married Sandra Stewart, from this union came beloved son Sam. John and Sandra were later divorced. John married Tanya Perkins in 1985.
John worked for his Dad at Harold's Auto Body after school. John worked for Truss Joist mid 70's to 1993.
John built Kuna Self Storage from the ground up with family and friends. John worked and ran the first storage units in Kuna beginning 1993. John retired in Nov. 2019.
John bowled from early 1970's to Dec 2019, John made many friends in the bowling community.
John's fondest memories are of Jay and Donna Young, Mike and Ruth Brown, and Russ Snyder with whom he had many adventures on his Harley. John made the trip from the bottom of Canada to Mexico and from the Washington coast to the East coast. And many trips in between, including Sturgis a number of times.
John is survived by his wife Tanya, son Sam Messmer, son Jeremiah (Linda) Perkins, daughter Cally Miller. Grandsons Jerome and Cedar Miller and Jackson Perkins. Adrianne Ferdinand who was loved like family. Brother Larry (Dixie Puitt) Messmer, sisters Teresa (Terry) Hayden, and Julie Cook. John is survived by many nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
Thank you to Elizabeth, Christine and Terry for helping John and Tanya. Allowing John to stay home was his greatest wish. Thank you to Susie home health nurse for love and kindness.
John was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, other family and friends.
John will be remembered as a bit of a daredevil who loved his family and friends, his business Kuna Self Storage, his old cars and his Harleys.
Celebration of Life to be held April 8, 2023 at Fiesta Guadalajara at 780 E. Avalon St. Kuna, Idaho. Time 12:00 to 3:00 p.m. Lunch will be served.
In lieu of flowers, hug your family and friends. Be grateful for every day with the people you love.