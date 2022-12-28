Ski season has been rolling along for almost a month now. I retired a year and a half ago, and this is my second post-retirement ski season. My plan was to ski every single day. I thought it was a pretty good plan. My wife gave her pat answer: “We’ll see.”
So I have been on Medicare for almost a year now. I’m no spring chicken; but my brain still thinks like I’m in my 30's or maybe 40's.
Ski season is only a month old and I’m beginning to wonder if your body goes to hell when you turn 65?
The aches and pains usually start in the morning. Our bedroom is upstairs. That first trip down the stairs in the morning is pretty tough. The old knees aren’t ready to jump out of bed and rush down the stairs. I think the knees need to get warmed up a little first.
You really know your body is getting older at the start of ski season.
My wife and I both tele ski. That’s telemark skiing. Tele skiing is where you kneel into the turn. The ski binding only attaches at the toe like a cross country ski but with much burlier bindings and boots.
At the start of the season we were pretty excited. There was snow at Brundage and we had already been out show shoeing.
I had visions of a 100-day season.
We get to the slopes before the lifts start turning. With tele skis you have to kneel down to strap on the skis and ski leashes. Kneeling down is easy. Getting back up is harder. Thank goodness I had ski poles to help.
When you are 65 something is always sore. You know: sore knees, sore wrist, and sore neck whatever. That day my shoulder was sore and sure enough on my first run I landed on that shoulder. I fell on a flat area. On a steep slope you can use gravity to help get up. When its flat you struggle.
Vicki bombs down the hill. I follow and quickly fall on the same sore shoulder. Now, I have always said if you are not falling once in a while, you’re not really pushing yourself. Now that I’m older I’m not sure if that little maxim applies anymore. It usually takes a couple of runs to warm up. After you warm up, you make a bunch of good runs, then you start to tire out. I went straight from the warm up mode to the tired out mode. I totally skipped the good part where you’re warmed up and really linking up the turns.
I think I fell on every run. And I always fell on that same sore shoulder. After a few runs I figured it just wasn’t my day. I told my wife, Vicki, I was going into the lodge to take a break.
Once I got to the lodge I sat down and ordered a cold one.
Since that first ski weekend my skiing has improved and I skied every day the first couple of weeks before my knees and toes told me it was time for a break.