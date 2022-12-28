Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Ski season has been rolling along for almost a month now. I retired a year and a half ago, and this is my second post-retirement ski season. My plan was to ski every single day. I thought it was a pretty good plan. My wife gave her pat answer: “We’ll see.”

So I have been on Medicare for almost a year now. I’m no spring chicken; but my brain still thinks like I’m in my 30's or maybe 40's.

Recommended for you

Load comments