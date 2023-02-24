The quality of its schools is a defining characteristic of any community.
It’s a source of pride to be able to say, “We have great schools.” And it reveals so much about a community when it’s true. Communities that care about their schools care about their children, for sure, but it extends beyond that. They care about quality of life. They care about the future.
The Nampa School District has been thinking about the future, in relation to its proposed $210 million bond (the first in 15 years, by the way), since 2018, when it gathered a consortium that included outside experts to assess the district’s building and maintenance needs. What resulted is the Master Facilities Plan, exhaustive in its detail, with recommendations based on careful study of many factors, including the condition of current facilities, the lack of some facilities, and the quality of our students’ learning environments.
The district is to be commended for its transparency about the plan, its development and its attention to community desires. The data and analyses they used to fashion the plan are available to the public, as well.
The plan calls for a Nampa High replacement, a new career and technical center, additions and renovations at Skyview High School, replacing Centennial Elementary, a new gym and maintenance at Columbia High School, renovations and maintenance at Central Elementary and West Middle School, and a variety of much-needed improvements and upgrades at district athletic facilities.
The plan for Nampa High is exciting. A hodgepodge of 11 buildings sits on the current, cramped site. Built in 1955, the original structure is one of the oldest in the district. Hallways are narrow, rooms are too small, internet access is spotty, insulation is lacking. The new school will be one building with a much larger footprint to accommodate adequate parking and all the athletic complexes. Also, moving Nampa High will open up space for the new career and technical center, much needed to be sure our young people are prepared for their next steps after graduation.
Centennial is also slated for replacement. The school was built in the ‘70s and utilized a free-flowing concept popular at the time. Many of the classrooms are open, without conventional walls and doors, which is just no longer safe for students.
Some other positives to note:
• No schools will be closed or consolidated; rather, the emphasis is on how to best upgrade and use current facilities and land.
• The plan calls for an equitable mix of construction and upgrades to improve student outcomes in academics, the arts and athletics. The attention to what will best boost student achievement in multiple areas is impressive.
• District residents currently pay about $5 per month per $100,000 of home value on an existing bond. Passage of the new bond would increase that to $7.08 a month, or by about $2. If you own a house with a net taxable value of $300,000 (currently $15 a month), the difference in what you are paying now and what you would pay with the new bond is $6.25 a month. We believe this is a great value for our community.
Some might question the timing of the vote, what with inflation and rising costs. The truth is, waiting will not save money; rather, waiting could mean dramatically higher costs in the future. Problems will multiply, costing even more to address. Current needs are not cosmetic – they are crucial to providing our students with the facilities they need to succeed.
We know these bonds can be burdensome, and we do not make light of the cost; however, this is currently the primary way for a community to ensure its students’ needs are adequately met. We do note the Legislature is considering some alternative ways to fund school construction to help relieve that burden. House Speaker Mike Moyle has proposed a bill that would create a School District Facilities Fund that would be distributed to districts based on attendance and could be used to pay off bonds. The current pot of money is about $301.9 million, to be shared statewide. While any help would be appreciated, we feel this bond is still necessary, as the future of the bill is unknown.
This plan is grounded in what we believe is a solid analysis of the data, as well as the results of surveys asking the community how the district can best spend the bond money. The benefit to our future leaders will be enormous.
“I want to thank the community first of all, they do support us an incredible amount and that’s really important,” said Superintendent Gregg Russell. He said, as a kid, he didn’t know who paid for the education he received, but he was grateful for it. “Somebody helped me … someone cared enough for Gregg Russell to help him get an education. There’s a little boy and a little girl in our community right now – they’re out there playing and someday they are going to need an education. And I think that benefits our community. That helps us. They are going to be our future leaders, they really are.”
This bond is for them – and you. We therefore urge you to vote yes on March 14.