If bar food weren’t so bad for you, I’d eat it all the time because simply, it’s so good.

I went to three places around the Treasure Valley from dive-y to upscale to get the best pub grub I could, and I asked what beer went best with my order at every spot. We are not short in the Boise Metro area on good bars with kitchens that serve up delicious food as tempting and satisfying as the pours and elixirs behind the bar.

Bar food 1

The Fresh Squeezed IPA from Deschutes Brewing was a perfect accompaniment to the heavy bar food at downtown Boise's Double Tap Pub. 
Bar food 2

The Juicy Lucy burger at Double Tap Pub is well worth a try. It was served with hot, perfectly salted hand-cut fries. 

