If bar food weren’t so bad for you, I’d eat it all the time because simply, it’s so good.
I went to three places around the Treasure Valley from dive-y to upscale to get the best pub grub I could, and I asked what beer went best with my order at every spot. We are not short in the Boise Metro area on good bars with kitchens that serve up delicious food as tempting and satisfying as the pours and elixirs behind the bar.
Since there were too many to choose from, I took advice and suggestions from friends on where to go, and these places were the perfect variety to really get a taste of what this place we call home has to offer.
I ventured to Double Tap Pub and the Lobby Bar at the Grove Hotel in downtown Boise and made my way to downtown Meridian to try 830 Commons and see what they were cooking up on the West Side.
DOWNTOWN BOISE'S DOUBLE TAP PUB
Let me break down my culinary beer-filled journey with just a little more detail on what I recommend getting when you make your way there. At Double Tap Pub, they have beers on tap from all over the state and region that change out regularly. I ended up going with the Fresh Squeezed IPA from Deschutes Brewing out of Bend, Oregon, which was a nice citrus-forward slightly hoppy beer that paired well and cut the intensity of the heavy food which accompanied it. Food-wise, the Double Tap Pub is known for the create your own sandwich and burger sheet they give you to choose your own adventure as you see fit.
I went with the burgers because they do theirs up Minneapolis style in a Juicy Lucy, which if haven’t had one, I recommend highly changing that soon. A Juicy Lucy, for those who aren’t familiar, is a burger where the cheese is put in the middle and cooks with the patty to become a lovely, oozy, melty, gooey situation that really enhances the flavor of the meat and adds a perfect texture component to the sandwich itself. Here they offered the option to add caramelized onions in with the cheese to cook together in perfect harmony, and of course, I took them up on that option. They had a list of both standard and more eclectic burger toppings and cheeses to choose from, but I kept it classic with lettuce, tomato, mayo and mustard with American cheese in the middle.
The fries came out hot and perfectly salted, they were hand cut and perfectly crispy. The fry sauce was spot on, and the ranch was herbaceous and the viscosity was thick, which in my opinion was how the Lord intended a ranch dressing to be. With nearly 30 beers on tap and a great burger, Double Tap is the kind of homey dive that everyone should flock to for a friendly familiar face, a good story and a very decent meal.
A SWANKY STOP AT THE GROVE HOTEL BAR
My next downtown Boise spot was the bar in the lobby of the Grove Hotel, which was swankier than most places I visit for these reviews. This is the perfect place for faces less familiar; the bar is frequented by travelers from near and far and a few locals that like to get away from the downtown hustle and bustle for a more private and unnoticed conversation. The people-watching can’t be beat: During my time there, I saw the full spectrum from someone in an animal costume with a tail to men in tailored business suits.
This honestly is a great place to grab a cocktail or one of the many local beers they have on tap, bring a book, and sink into one of the many seating options they have around the bar and just enjoy the humanity of the place. The food hits the spot, and during happy hour, which runs from 4-6 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, the appetizers are all 50% off the price listed on the Trillium menu (the house restaurant at the Grove Hotel) and there is a discount on well drinks, house wine and beers on tap.
I went with the local Hazy Pale Ale from Payette Brewing in Boise which was refreshing, tasty, crisp, and rather light and had notes of orange and wheat to it. It was recommended by the bartender after she took our food order. I shared two appetizers with a friend which we thought really did go perfectly with our drinks, the Cheese Stuffed Bacon Wrapped Jalapeno Poppers and the Crispy Brussel Sprouts with a Spicy Apricot Glaze. The jalapeno poppers were delicious and deseeded, so much of the spice factor was taken out of the equation, but the cheese sauce in the middle was a smoky, savory blend that added so much to the dish, and the bacon just enhanced its flavor to another level and was perfectly crispy, adding a lovely texture differential to the soft-cooked pepper. The Brussel Sprouts were out of the park. They were delightfully crunchy, flaky, soft in the middle and well-salted. The sweetness from the apricot glaze paired well with a light cilantro cream sauce that was at the bottom of the dish to be mixed in. It had every flavor component you would want from this dish and just the perfect amount of it. I will be munching on these dishes in my dreams.
830 COMMONS IN MERIDIAN
The last spot I went to, 830 Commons, took me out to Meridian, where my good friend Natalie Plummer of Hello Meridian suggested I go. She gave me some food suggestions and I asked the waitress to help me pair it with a beer based off of the food recommendations I came with.
I ended up drinking a Juicebox IPA by Trickster’s Brewing in Coeur D’Alene. I’ll say this was my least favorite of the beers I had, it for me was way too hop-forward and while my friend who loves hoppy beer thought it was great, I found it just too intense to be very enjoyable.
The food, however, I liked. Natalie recommended the American Wagyu Corn Dog Bites which use Snake River Farms beef and we also went with the Finger Steaks, an Idaho classic. The corn dog bites came on a stick and were presented in a really fun way with a delicious honey-mustard sauce to dip them in. We also asked for a side of their homemade “good ranch,” which did in fact live up to its name. The batter on these puppies was almost that of a funnel cake, thick and well-coated and slightly sweet. I enjoyed it a lot.
The finger steaks were perfectly coated and well-seasoned with salt and various spices in the batter to give it a little heat and depth. The steaks were served with a delicious and tangy cocktail sauce that had just the right amount of horseradish and a vibrant fry sauce that had a sweet kick to it as well. The outdoor seating was lovely and looked right out onto the main drag of downtown Meridian, and the atmosphere inside was well done and laid back. I will definitely be stopping there again.
I thoroughly enjoyed this humble pairing adventure of good food and good beer all over town, and I hope you’re able to take a journey to try these dishes and sips yourself.