The annual light festival featuring enormous art exhibits, specialty food and drinks in a family-friendly entertainment is free to attend and will take place on Friday, March 3, from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. at JUMP. This is the festival’s fifth year, and, according to a JUMP press release, the theme this year is “Light and Animals.” Aside from the animal-themed art that will accompany the lights, the theme is also educational. The event will include information about the relationships between animals and light, such as how light triggers migration patterns within certain animals.
The featured artists this year include James Bradford, Stephanie Inman and the Colossal Collective. Some of the Colossal Collective’s work has been seen at other prominent local events such as TreeFort.
Bradford has been a part of all five years of Illumibrate. “I started taking art seriously around seven years ago,” Bradford said. “I’ve always been attracted to creative endeavors. I was in a band in my 20s, wrote fiction in my 30s, and dabbled in metal casting. With 3D art I think I’ve finally found my real calling. … Why do I do it? Making art feels good. I suppose it’s like the endorphin rush that joggers feel.”
For Illumibrate this year, Bradford is working on a piece titled “Wolf Den’’ featuring large wire sculptures of wolves, the construction of which has taken two and a half months. The theme fits well with Bradford; he said his creativity is often influenced by nature, among other things. “My inspiration generally comes from nature, mathematics and the limitations of materials at hand. For this work in particular, I’ve always been fascinated by the evocative nature of wolves: playful, dangerous, noble, frightening — (they have a) strong sense of community. They have a strong mystical connection, appearing in folklore and religions worldwide. They are the dogs that chose to remain wild and free.”
Inman finds her inspiration within nature as well. “The main inspiration behind my piece is the great horned owl,” she said. “At 10-foot-square, my ‘collaged quilt’ will be of a large great horned owl face, and I’m hoping the assembled parts will feel a bit magical and mysterious, like owls themselves. Owls only face forward and need to swivel their head to see. So a flat surface like a hanging quilt makes sense to me. Owls’ most striking features are their eyes, which are tubular and sit in an owl’s face like a pair of binoculars. I’m going to play up the large iris and pupil, as well as the ‘sign’ of owls — owl pellets. I’m making giant owl pellets out of tulle that will glow and change colors. I will be adding washes of LED lights and spotlights — I want to see how the materials respond to different light sources, and how the shadows play on the walls and floors.”
Inman’s displayed work is titled “Optics of Assemblage’’ and will be located on the fifth floor.
Many of the artists expressed gratitude toward JUMP for being a supportive partner. “Dan Beyer at JUMP has given the three of us a huge amount of creative flexibility and room,” Inman said, “literally and figuratively. I really appreciate the chance to create something new in an absolutely beautiful venue.”
The art featured at Illumibrate will be available to view only for one night at the light and color festival.
“Come dressed in your craziest colors — light-up shoes and blinky bike lights welcome.”