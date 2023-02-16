Support Local Journalism


The annual light festival featuring enormous art exhibits, specialty food and drinks in a family-friendly entertainment is free to attend and will take place on Friday, March 3, from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. at JUMP. This is the festival’s fifth year, and, according to a JUMP press release, the theme this year is “Light and Animals.” Aside from the animal-themed art that will accompany the lights, the theme is also educational. The event will include information about the relationships between animals and light, such as how light triggers migration patterns within certain animals.

