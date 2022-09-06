Lawrence Wasden

Attorney General Lawrence Wasden announced Sept. 6 a $438.5 million agreement in principle between JUUL Labs and 34 states and territories resolving a two-year bipartisan investigation into the e-cigarette manufacturer’s marketing and sales practices. In addition to the financial terms, the settlement would require JUUL to comply with a series of strict injunctive terms severely limiting their marketing and sales practices.

As part of the agreement, Idaho will receive $8.3 million.

