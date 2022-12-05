Two Rivers

The entrance to some of the gated areas in the Two Rivers subdivision.

 Margaret Carmel/BoiseDev

A lawsuit that went all the way to the Idaho Supreme Court over a small parking lot spanning two mayoral administrations in the city of Eagle is now resolved, but the city will now use a long-planned park project to satisfy the court’s order instead of forcing the losing homeowner’s association to rebuild the original parking lot on their property.

The suit pitted the city of Eagle against the homeowners association for Two Rivers subdivision over the closure of a four-space parking lot on S. Channel Way that provided public access to the Greenbelt. The parking lot was open to the public for years, until late 2016 when the city says Two Rivers placed “Resident Only” parking signs and eventually blocked vehicle access with bollards and the city filed suit for the court to enforce the public’s access.

