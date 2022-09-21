Support Local Journalism


Idaho seniors with outstanding academic achievement set to graduate between January and August of 2023 are encouraged to apply for the 2022 – 2023 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program.

Seniors who scored exceptionally well on either the SAT or the ACT college admissions exams during the two-year window that began in 2020 and runs through October 2022 are automatically considered for participation. This automatic selection includes the top 20 female and top 20 male test-takers, and those students are notified by the Presidential Scholars Program.

