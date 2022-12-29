After reports to KTVB from family members of inmates about a lack of hot water at the Idaho State Correctional Center, a spokesperson for the Department of Correction verified that there have been several maintenance issues at the facility.
"One of the three boilers that provides hot water for about 1,800 of the 2,100 residents at Idaho State Correctional Center went down Dec. 17," Jeff Ray, Department of Correction public information officer, said in an email. "The other two boilers went down Dec. 24."
KTVB had received several complaints from family members. One person said that both the hot water and the heaters were broken. Another said that their husband was sick, the showers were ice cold and the roof was leaking. Yet another told KTVB that not only are the showers cold but, because of understaffing, inmates are also losing their recreational time and their one-hour allotted time in the communal dayroom.
In the email, Ray said that one of the hot water boilers was working as of Tuesday, Dec. 27, and a second would be working Thursday. He said that the third boiler should be working sometime next week.
"In the meantime, we are renting three shower trailers," wrote Ray. "Each trailer has seven to eight shower stalls each. The trailers are expected to arrive this week."
However, he said that there are roof leaks and that some of these happen right over an inmate's bunk.
"When a leak occurs over a bunk, it is taken offline and the resident is moved to a different bunk until repairs can be made," Ray said.
He added that none of the heating systems are currently down in the facility.