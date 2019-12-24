16 Idaho ski resorts open for the holidays

Skiers and snowboarders throughout Idaho have much to celebrate this holiday season, with 16 of 18 Gem State ski resorts either already open or opening before the New Year.
Up in the Idaho Panhandle, Bald Mountain Ski Area (skibaldmountain.com) in Pierce plans to open Thursday Dec. 26, operating Saturdays, Sundays, and most major holidays. The resort has 17 inches of snow at the base and 20 inches at the summit, and it has received 21 inches total this season (at the lodge).
Bogus Basin (bogusbasin.org) near Boise is open seven days a week, with night operations beginning this Saturday, Dec. 21. It has 19 inches of snow at the base and 25 inches at the summit, and the resort has received 45 inches total this season.
In McCall, Brundage Mountain (brundage.com) is open seven days a week. The resort has 26 inches of snow at the base and 36 inches at the summit, and it has received 58 inches total this season. The McCall Activity Barn, which Brundage operates, will open for snow tubing and sleigh rides tomorrow, Dec. 20, and the resort expects to begin offering backcountry skiing and snowboarding tours in January.
Just across the state’s eastern border, Grand Targhee Resort (grandtarghee.com) in Alta, Wyo. — a.k.a. “Wydaho” — is open seven days a week, including its backcountry snowcat operations. Affiliating with Ski Idaho because it’s only accessible via Driggs, Idaho, “The Ghee” has 48 inches of snow at the base and 58 inches at the summit, and it has received 115 inches total this season.
Grand Targhee was ranked number 20 in SKI Magazine’s Reader’s Top-Ranked Ski Resorts in the West for 2020. It earned the number two category ranking for snow, number three for overall satisfaction, number four for value, number seven for local flavor (for its iconic Trap Bar), and number nine for scenery.
Kelly Canyon Ski Resort (skikelly.com) in nearby Ririe is open six days a week and closed Sundays. It has 22 inches of snow at the base and has received a total of 63 inches this season.
The Little Ski Hill (payettelakesskiclub.org/little-ski-hill) in McCall plans to open this Saturday, Dec. 21. It will operate daily except Christmas and New Year’s Day through Jan. 5 with extended holiday hours (12-8 p.m.). From Jan. 6 onward, the hill will open six days per week and close on Mondays.
Back up north, Lookout Pass (skilookout.com) near Mullan is open seven days a week. It has 15 inches of snow at the base and 22 inches at the summit, and the resort has received 91 inches total this season.
Straddling the Idaho-Montana border, Lost Trail (losttrail.com) near Conner, Mont., is open daily through Jan. 5 and then open Thursdays through Sundays and major holidays the rest of the season. The resort has 20 inches of snow at the base (lodge) and 23 inches at the summit, and it has received 46 inches total this season.
Down south, Magic Mountain (magicmountainresort.com) near Hansen is open daily except Christmas though Jan. 5 and then Thursdays through Sundays and major holidays the rest of the season. The resort has 34-1/2 inches of snow but did not specify whether the measurement was taken at the base or the summit.
Pebble Creek Ski Area (pebblecreekskiarea.com) in Inkom plans to begin daily operations tomorrow, Dec. 20, although it will be closed Christmas Day. It has 17 inches of snow at the base and 32 inches at the summit, and the resort has received 36 inches total this season.
Pomerelle Mountain Resort (pomerelle.com) near Albion has been open the last three weekends and will begin daily operations this Saturday, Dec. 21. Night operations begin Dec. 26 and run Tuesday-Saturday nights. The resort has 42 inches of snow at the base and 48 inches at the summit, and it has received 76 inches total this season.
Idaho’s northernmost alpine ski area, Schweitzer Mountain Resort (schweitzer.com) in Sandpoint, is open seven days a week. It has 16 inches of snow at the base and 33 inches at the summit, and the mountain has received 40 inches total this season.
Nearby Silver Mountain Resort (silvermt.com) in Kellogg is also open seven days a week. It has 18 inches of snow at the base and 24 inches at the summit, and the resort has received 33 inches total this season.
Back down south, Soldier Mountain Ski Area (soldiermountain.com) near Fairfield is open weekends and will begin its typical Thursday-Sunday schedule Dec. 26. The resort has 16 inches of snow at the base and 20 inches at the summit, and it has received 24 inches total this season. Owners anticipate backcountry snowcat operations — which account for 50 percent of the resort’s winter revenues — will begin New Year’s Eve.
North America’s first destination ski resort and the birthplace of the chairlift, Sun Valley Resort (sunvalley.com) in Sun Valley is open seven days a week. It has 24 inches of snow at the base and 34 inches at the summit.
Sun Valley was ranked second in SKI Magazine’s Reader’s Top-Ranked Ski Resorts in the West for 2020. The resort earned seven number one category rankings — the most for any resort in North American — for lifts, service, lodging, down-day activities, family, charm, and overall satisfaction.
Tamarack Resort (tamarackidaho.com) in Donnelly is open seven days a week. The mountain has 15 inches of snow at the base and 35 inches of snow at the summit, and it has received 64 inches total this season. Tamarack will be opening the Wildwood Lift soon, which will open up an additional 200 acres of skiable terrain at the resort.
Only two Ski Idaho resorts will not open this holiday season. Both on the outskirts of the Camas Prairie in North Idaho, Cottonwood Butte Ski Area (cottonwoodbutte.org) near Cottonwood and Snowhaven Ski & Tubing Area (grangeville.us/snowhaven-ski-and-tubing-hill) near Grangeville have not announced opening dates yet.