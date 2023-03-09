Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


BOISE — The Senate on Thursday afternoon passed on a party-line vote what’s known as “the bathroom bill,” which requires students to use bathrooms and changing rooms that correspond to their biological sex; it comes with a civil penalty for up to $5,000 against the schools.

Opponents have said it could be harmful to transgender students.

Laura Guido is the Statehouse reporter and covers Idaho politics. You can follow her on Twitter @EyeOnBoiseGuido, email her at lguido@idahopress.com and sign up for the Eye on Boise newsletter online.

Recommended for you

Load comments