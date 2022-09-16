Support Local Journalism


Idaho’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 2.7% in August, up 0.1 percentage points from July – the seventh consecutive month Idaho has been below 3%.

August’s labor force growth saw increases in both employed and unemployed persons. The number of Idahoans employed or looking for work grew by 4,384 people (0.5%) to 956,785. Total employment grew by 3,103 (0.3%) to 931,077 while total unemployment increased by 1,281 (5.2%) to 25,708.

