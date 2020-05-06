Idaho reported 31 new coronavirus cases today, according to the state Department of Health & Welfare, including 1,986 lab-confirmed and 172 classified as probable. The state tally of deaths is up to 66. Ada County reported four new cases today for a total of 717; and Canyon County also had four new cases, bring its total number to 270.
The chart above from KTVB-TV is a timeline tracker showing the number of new cases reported in Idaho each day since the outbreak began, drawing on reporting both by the state and its seven health districts. KTVB is updating it and other interactive charts daily at KTVB.com.