To extend a holiday to employees and carriers, Idaho Press will be delivering the Sunday publication on Saturday, Dec. 24. It will be everything you normally receive on Sundays except a day early! It will give you more time to leisurely enjoy all that the Sunday Idaho Press has to offer including Lazy Sunday and great puzzles along with the latest local, national and world news sports and information.

What about Sunday, Dec. 25? We have you covered! There will be a special Sunday update online at http://IdahoPress.com/eEdition. It will feel like a regular daily newspaper with breaking news, sports and information. A print edition will not be delivered on Christmas morning.

