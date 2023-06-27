The 14th Annual Idaho Wine and Cider Competition was one for the books.
With over 200 entries, an increase of more than 20% from last year’s competition, nine judges worked hard to highlight the best of the best, calling out familiar Idaho classics and new wineries as well. As a judge for this event, I look forward to tasting the new crop of local wines with fresh eyes where I only know the varietal used to craft the wine. This takes away preconceived notions of producers, expected quality, and allows for the wines to truly shine through their own merits. And it gives me the inside scoop of which wines showcase the best of our great state.
Across the competition, 37 gold and double gold medals were awarded which amounts to just over 18% of the entries receiving top honors. While this is slightly lower than last year’s 22%, a striking similarity is apparent. Silver medals are on the rise with 54% of entries winning this award. Last year just less than half of the wines judged scored a silver medal. This speaks volumes about the quality of Idaho wines. In my first years judging the Idaho Wine Competition, there were far more bronze and no medal allocations. This supports the fact that the general quality of Idaho wines continues to rise.
This year’s Best of Show winner of the competition, Koenig Vineyard’s Riesling Ice Wine, is no stranger to gold medals. Having won the Best of Show prize in the 2019 competition, this wine can easily be cemented as an Idaho classic. How is Idaho ice wine crafted, you ask? Grapes are frozen on the vine and then harvested, pressed and the extremely sweet juice fermented at cool temperatures to preserve the high fruit purity and delicate notes of white flowers, peach, apricot and honey. The wine is easily classified as a dessert wine with high levels of sweetness but tantalizing acidity to provide tension and intrigue. It pairs beautifully with stone fruit tarts and pies and can be enjoyed on its own in place of an edible dessert. World-class ice wines typically start at $100 or more for a 375mL bottle, but Koenig Vineyard’s selection is a true bargain at $30. This is even more reason to stock up on this wine for gifts and special occasions.
A wide range of wine styles were awarded high honors with some of my favorites ranging from state classics such as Syrah and Viognier, to varietals with lesser planted quantities such as Sangiovese, Mourvèdre and Petit Verdot. As a judge I can say I was pleasantly surprised with classics such as Chardonnay and Cabernet Sauvignon as well as showcasing Idaho’s abilities to craft medal-worthy wines from a wide selection of varietals. Try a few and you just might find a new favorite local selection!
Exceptional Award-Winning Wines at the competition include:
BEST OF SHOW/BEST DESSERT WINE/DOUBLE GOLD MEDAL
Koenig Vineyards, Riesling Ice Wine, NV, Snake River Valley - $30
Luscious, full-bodied and decadently sweet, this ice wine showcases ripe peach and apricot notes, tantalizing acidity and a long, luxurious finish.
BEST RED WINE/GOLD MEDAL
Williamson Orchards and Vineyards, Sangiovese, 2020 Snake River Valley - $34
Dried and fresh red cherry notes are surrounded by sandalwood and cedar notes and supported by firm, yet dusty tannins.
BEST WHITE WINE/DOUBLE GOLD MEDAL
Hat Ranch Winery, Unoaked Chardonnay 2022, Snake River Valley - $23
Mouthwatering bright citrus notes support this light-bodied wine with a hint of flinty minerality on the palate.
BEST SPARKLING WINE/DOUBLE GOLD MEDAL
