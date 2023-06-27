Support Local Journalism


The 14th Annual Idaho Wine and Cider Competition was one for the books.

With over 200 entries, an increase of more than 20% from last year’s competition, nine judges worked hard to highlight the best of the best, calling out familiar Idaho classics and new wineries as well. As a judge for this event, I look forward to tasting the new crop of local wines with fresh eyes where I only know the varietal used to craft the wine. This takes away preconceived notions of producers, expected quality, and allows for the wines to truly shine through their own merits. And it gives me the inside scoop of which wines showcase the best of our great state.

Kathryn House McClaskey is the founder of House of Wine. She can be reached via email at: kat@thehowofwine.com

