...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT /8 PM
PDT/ THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 108.
* WHERE...Treasure Valley, Upper Weiser Basin, and Malheur
County.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT /8 PM PDT/ this evening.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Idaho drivers are finally beginning to see some relief at the pump now that the state’s average gas price is below the $5 mark and has been steadily falling for the past few weeks. But with crude oil still above $90 per barrel, a sudden increase in fuel demand or a disruption in the supply chain could quickly reverse the trend.
According to AAA, Idaho’s average price for a gallon of regular is $4.91, which is 11 cents less than a week ago and 34 cents less than a month ago. Meanwhile, the national average currently sits at $4.21 per gallon, which is 14 cents less than a week ago and 63 cents less than a month ago.
Today, the Gem State ranks 7th in the country for most expensive fuel behind California ($5.61), Hawaii ($5.44), Alaska ($5.09), Nevada ($5.08), Oregon ($5.07), and Washington ($5.01). At $3.71 per gallon, the cheapest fuel in the U.S. can be found in Texas.
“We may see a cyclical pattern in the run-up to Labor Day, where falling gas prices prompt an occasional surge in fuel demand, followed by upward pressure on crude oil and gas prices that curbs that demand,” says AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde. “The market is pretty skittish right now, but significant price drops may come in the fall, provided that we avoid the misfortune of a hurricane making landfall near a major refinery or some other supply chain issue.”
If the trend of higher demand and shrinking supply continues this week, gas prices could level off or even increase.
“Gas is now below $4 per gallon at nearly half of the gas stations around the country,” Conde said. “That may entice some people who were previously undecided to make one last push to complete summer travel plans.”