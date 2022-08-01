Support Local Journalism


Idaho drivers are finally beginning to see some relief at the pump now that the state’s average gas price is below the $5 mark and has been steadily falling for the past few weeks. But with crude oil still above $90 per barrel, a sudden increase in fuel demand or a disruption in the supply chain could quickly reverse the trend.

According to AAA, Idaho’s average price for a gallon of regular is $4.91, which is 11 cents less than a week ago and 34 cents less than a month ago. Meanwhile, the national average currently sits at $4.21 per gallon, which is 14 cents less than a week ago and 63 cents less than a month ago.

