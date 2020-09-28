Boys soccer takes one of three
The Emmett boys soccer team was able to makeup a smoked out game at Columbia on Tuesday and were able to ride a first half goal from David Ramirez to a 1-0 victory over the Wildcats. The match was the first time Emmett had played since a non-conference win over Weiser in August.
The rest of the makeup week didn’t go as well. Vallivue, considered the primary challenger to defending state champion Caldwell in the Southern Idaho Conference, jumped all over the Huskies in Canyon County to post a 9-1 win. Only a late David Bratcher goal avoided the shutout.
Saturday was a defensive standoff until Middleton scored late in the first half and was able to make it standup for a 1-0 win on the Huskies home turf.
Volleyball falls to Columbia and COVID
The Emmett girls volleyball team made its home debut last Tuesday after spending the first month of the season on the road. For two sets it looked headed to five but after Emmett had answered a 26-28 set back in the opening set with a 25-23 win of its own, Columbia took advantage of lost service opportunities to take the final two sets 25-21, 25-21.
Emmett’s match this week with Caldwell and next week’s with Bishop Kelly have been postponed as the EHS volleyball team is adhering to self-quarantine guidelines as the result of a team exposure to two persons who have tested positive for the coronavirus.
Girls soccer shut out twice
The Emmett girls ran into a pair of the conference favorites in matches last week. Vallivue came into Emmett on Thursday and left town with an 8-0 shutout. Saturday in a makeup game at Middleton, the Vikings posted an identical result against the Huskies.