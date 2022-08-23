Support Local Journalism


Two Georgia hospitals were recently fined $1.1 million for failing to publish their prices. The facilities had also ignored letters from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services asking them to publicly disclose what they charge for procedures.

It's about time. The federal government directed hospitals to publish clear, consumer-friendly charge lists by the beginning of 2021. Six months later, just 6% of hospitals nationwide had complied, according to a study published in June in the medical journal JAMA.

