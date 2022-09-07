Mike Crapo 2022 mug

Mike Crapo

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Housing affordability is a critical issue in Idaho and all across the country. With higher interest rates set by the Fed, higher mortgage rates follow, making it all the more challenging for Idahoans to buy homes.

According to Harvard University’s annual State of the Nation’s Housing report, sponsored by Habitat for Humanity, in 2020, more than 1 in 7 households paid more than half of their income on housing, while paying more than 30 percent of monthly household income on rent or mortgages is defined as “unaffordable.”

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments