NAMPA — The David Robinson era at Skyview kicked off with an instant classic.
After surrendering 20 straight points to open the third quarter, the Hawks got off the mat and stormed back for a 29-26 home victory over Elko (Nevada) in Friday’s season opener.
It was win No. 1 as head coach for Robinson, who spent the previous 15 years as Skyview’s offensive coordinator.
Senior quarterback Cache Beus punched in a 1-yard touchdown with 30 seconds remaining for the go-ahead score. Ayden Martinez then intercepted a desperation heave from Elko’s Ethan Kraintz to seal the dramatic come-from-behind win.
“We’re changing a lot here with the Skyview culture,” said junior Mason Krahn, who caught a third-quarter touchdown and added a two-point conversion reception following Beus’ TD dive. “Last year, a big reason we struggled was we couldn’t finish games. For us to come together in that fourth quarter, down two scores and to get some stops in the end, that was huge for us.”
Trailing 7-0 at halftime, Elko began the third quarter with three quick touchdowns.
Preston Chamberlin scored the Indians’ first points on a 70-yard catch-and-run over the middle. Following a Skyview punt, Elko seized the lead on a physical Fernando Acosta 6-yard touchdown run.
The Indians then rolled the dice and recovered an onside kick, and Kian Stuart took a screen pass 49 yards to the end zone to make it 20-7.
“One thing we talked about all offseason is our mental toughness,” said Robinson, who remembered last year’s 61-35 loss to Elko. “The deficit was an opportunity for us. We’d been prepping for that situation mentally, and it’s tough in the moment to actually do that and deliver, but the boys really reached down and found something there and finished the game.”
Krahn’s 12-yard touchdown reception from Beus made it 20-14 late in the third. But Elko answered with another huge screen pass, this time from Quentin Williams, who scored from 74 yards out.
Skyview came right back with Beus hitting Martinez for a 6-yard TD, cutting it to 26-21 with 6:32 remaining. The Hawks then got their first stop of the second half and marched 60 yards in 4 minutes, 30 seconds to regain the lead.
Krahn praised the toughness of Beus, a transfer from Melba who threw three touchdowns and rushed for one.
“The biggest thing about him is he likes to compete,” Krahn said. “He’s competitive. You can struggle with some plays, and that’s fine. But we have some dudes on this team who want to win, so he pulled through for us.”
After both offenses punted on their first two possessions, Skyview got on the board early in the second quarter when Beus connected with DJ Rosti on a 19-yard touchdown strike. The drive began at the Hawks’ 4-yard line.
At the other end of the field, Rosti ended an Elko drive with a red zone interception of Kraintz. Rosti read Kraintz’s eyes perfectly and picked off the pass at the 6.
Skyview led 7-0 at the break.
The Hawks are coming off a disappointing 2-8 season that did include a trip to the 4A state playoffs. In early January, previous head coach David Young, who went 104-96 in 20 years at Skyview with 16 playoff appearances, stepped down. Robinson was soon promoted from offensive coordinator to head coach.
“1-0 baby,” Robinson joked after the win. “Consider me retired after today.”