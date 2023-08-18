Support Local Journalism


MERIDIAN - Rocky Mountain leveraged its explosive-play capability to overcome season-opening jitters and fend off upset-minded Middleton 31-21 Friday night in 5A Southern Idaho Conference Foothills division action.

But it wasn’t easy for the youthful Grizzlies, fresh off an appearance in the state semifinals last year where they lost to eventual state champion Rigby.

