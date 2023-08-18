MERIDIAN - Rocky Mountain leveraged its explosive-play capability to overcome season-opening jitters and fend off upset-minded Middleton 31-21 Friday night in 5A Southern Idaho Conference Foothills division action.
But it wasn’t easy for the youthful Grizzlies, fresh off an appearance in the state semifinals last year where they lost to eventual state champion Rigby.
“We’re really a young football team … and we played like that a little bit tonight,” said Rocky head coach Scott Criner, who started his second stint with the program. “But what I liked is how we played together. We picked each other up. I didn’t see anyone getting down regardless of the score."
While Rocky broke in a handful of new skill players including quarterback Gunnar Thompson, the Grizzlies’ defense gave the offense all the time it needed to get going.
After Middleton opened the game with 17-play, 80-yard drive that culminated on a 1-yard touchdown run by Cash Weeks, Rocky’s defense responded by forcing the first of four turnovers.
Ryland Kelley pounced on fumble on the Middleton 37-yard line on the final play of the first quarter.
Thompson, making his first varsity start, directed a seven-play drive, finding the end zone on a 18-yard pass to Jaryn Ikebe with 9:23 remaining in the second quarter.
“I’m not gonna lie, I was really nervous,” Thompson said. “But once I got a few passes under my belt, I settled down and started having fun.”
On Middleton’s next possession, Rocky senior linebacker Brody Swearhart jumped a route and intercepted a pass, returning it 76-yards with a convoy to give the Grizzlies their first lead of the game at 14-7 with 7:23 left in the half.
The Vikings cobbled together a solid drive before stalling at midfield when Kelley snagged his second turnover of the night, this time an interception off a tipped ball. He nearly returned it for a score before Middleton running back Patxi Franks made a driving shoestring tackle at the Middleton 27.
Place kicker Shawn Thompson booted a 23-yard field goal to give Rocky a 17-7 halftime lead.
Rocky appeared poised to run away with the game in the second half when Gunnar Thompson dropped a dime to Kade Benedick for a 50-yard scoring strike.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
“Kade was supposed to be a decoy on that play,” Thompson said. “But when I saw the safety break off coverage, I just said get the ball to him and let him run.”
But Middleton didn’t go away.
The Vikings climbed back into the game on a pair of costly miscues by Rocky, the first coming on a snap over the head of punter Shawn Thompson, who was swarmed by Viking defenders at the Rocky 5. Two plays later, Cole Holman scored on a 3-yard run as Middleton drew within 24-14 with 3:42 left in the third.
Then Viking linebacker Weston Mills intercepted an ill-advised pass from Gunnar Thompson and returned it 70-yards for a touchdown, tightening the game at 24-21 with 1:46 remaining in the third.
But Thompson and the Rocky offense bounced back to put the game away, taking advantage of Middleton’s fourth turnover, a fumble recovery by Jax Tanner at the Vikings’ 45.
Thompson directed a seven-play drive that chewed up three and a half minutes of the clock, scoring on a 19-yard run by Taeshaun Reese that put Rocky back in control at 31-21 with 7:26 remaining in the game.
After the game, Boise State quarterback Taylen Green shared a few words and an embrace at midfield with Gunnar Thompson.
“We worked out together a few times my freshman year,” Thompson said. “He just told me to keep my head up after I make a mistake because the whole team is looking to me to see how I react. It was some good advice.”
Thompson finished with 16-of-27 passing for 195 yards and a pair of touchdowns in his debut under center for Rocky. Ikebe led the receiving corps with eight catches for 87 yards, while Benedick had three receptions for 61 yards.
Reese led the Rocky rushing attack with 54 yards on eight carries.
Middleton quarterback completed 8 of 21 passes for 79 yards, while Patxi finished with a game-high 97 yards rushing on 26 carries.