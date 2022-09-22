Support Local Journalism


Fall has officially begun this year. Let’s all say goodbye to our flip flops and the sun setting at 9 p.m., and no more 90+ degree weather. Flannel, fallen leaves and comfort food will be front and center this season. That also means that pumpkin spice will be in our faces for the next two months, at least.

I happen to like pumpkin spice … A LOT, but judging from comments I’ve heard, it must be like black licorice, or broccoli, or the color puce: You either love love love it, or you say “get that nasty stuff outta my face.”

