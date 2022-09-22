Fall has officially begun this year. Let’s all say goodbye to our flip flops and the sun setting at 9 p.m., and no more 90+ degree weather. Flannel, fallen leaves and comfort food will be front and center this season. That also means that pumpkin spice will be in our faces for the next two months, at least.
I happen to like pumpkin spice … A LOT, but judging from comments I’ve heard, it must be like black licorice, or broccoli, or the color puce: You either love love love it, or you say “get that nasty stuff outta my face.”
I look forward to drinking several pumpkin spice flavored coffees each autumn, possibly accompanied by a slice of pumpkin bread, cookie or muffin. And I may have pumpkin smelling wax melting in my home. And come to think of it, I do have lightly scented pumpkin spice sachets hanging in my closet, but that’s it. I promise! However, for some of you diehard pumpkin spicers, here are some pretty off-the-wall items you may wish to try.
Pumpkin Spice Cat Litter: When Fluffy needs to take care of business, the smell of pumpkin wafting through the air might make her litter box a bit more tolerable.
Pumpkin Spice Cough Drops: Bad cough? Pop a pumpkin spice drop! A scratchy throat need not only be soothed by honey, lemon or eucalyptus anymore.
Pumpkin Spice Deodorant: Never let them see you sweat … under your flannel shirt.
Pumpkin Spice Toilet Paper: I’ll bet John T. Crapper never envisioned his household invention next to a roll of pumpkin spice 2-ply!
Pumpkin Spice Foods: Any sophisticated palette would love these pumpkin spice flavored foods. Hummus, butter, peanut butter, Gouda cheese, cheese curds, mac & cheese, sausage, tamales and salmon. Even Fido can enjoy some P.S. flavored dog treats.
And More! Organic Pumpkin spice flavored kale chips. Pumpkin spice Peeps, Pringles and Kettle Chips. All this to be washed down with Pumpkin spice tea or sparkling water from La Croix.
Never fear, all you pumpkin spice haters - there is a beginning and an end to this season. After only a few short months, peppermint and eggnog will make you forget all about fall and its premier flavor. So if you see me in my fall flannel ensemble, tossing back a pumpkin spice latte, just remember that it is fall y’all.