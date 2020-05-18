MERIDIAN — Idaho State University’s Sam and Aline Skaggs Health Science Center is set to begin the second phase of a multimillion dollar remodel, which will bring expanded educational and community health care services to the college's medical campus and clinics in Meridian.
The first phase of renovations began in December, with completion scheduled for the upcoming summer season. The second phase will begin this summer and is expected to conclude in December. Anderson Construction is the contractor, and the architect is Hummel Architects.
The Sunderland Foundation, a charitable foundation based in Kansas City, Kansas, recently contributed $150,000 to the project, adding to the nearly $2.3 million already invested into expansion and upgrades by ISU and the state of Idaho. The Sunderland Foundation funds will help provide updated furnishings and decor in the new clinic spaces.
Currently, the Meridian clinics provide low-cost health care services in speech and language, counseling, medication therapy management and dentistry. The remodel will allow the center to expand its teaching and community health care services.
“These teaching clinics provide the opportunity for ISU students to work side by side with experienced faculty clinicians, providing highly specialized patient care across the lifespan,” said Patricia Marincic, associate vice president for the Kasiska Division of Health Sciences in Meridian, in a news release. “As the need for skilled health care workers in the Treasure Valley and across Idaho continues to grow, ISU is poised to expand programs to produce caring and compassionate professionals to meet workforce needs. These achievements could not be realized without the support of our donors, the Idaho legislature and University leadership.”
The remodel will allow for the following expanded services:
- Clinical rehabilitation counseling, supplementing the clinic’s current offerings of individual, couple and family counseling.
- A new psychopharmacology clinic serving patients suffering from a variety of mental health conditions requiring psychiatric medication.
- A nutrition services outpatient clinic will provide individual and group wellness and medical nutrition therapy counseling for adults, children and families. As a new rotation site for the dietetics interns completing the new Master of Science degree in nutrition.
- Expanded physical and occupational therapy offerings with a clinic that will provide a practical teaching arm for the Doctor of Physical Therapy and Master of Occupational Therapy degree programs. Students will conduct their first clinical training experience in this clinic prior to rotating off-site. The clinic will provide therapy services for underserved and underinsured residents in the Treasure Valley. The occupational therapy section of the clinic is expected to open in fall of 2022.
- ISU Meridian's counseling, speech and language and physical therapy clinics are set to be improved and expanded by 20,000 square feet.