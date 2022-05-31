In a press releases, two longtime Boise artists announced a new photographic exhibition that shares their views of the world. The two-person exhibit is currently on display at the C.W. Moore Plaza lobby, 250 S. Fifth St. in Boise. Visitor parking is available on the east side of the building; enter off Fifth or Grove Street.
Diane Ronayne and Gary Richardson are the two artists displaying their works. Ronayne is a founder of the Idaho Photographic Workshop. Her new series, photographed in downtown Boise over the past three years, is entitled “Yesterday, Today and … Tomorrow?” Richardson offers his take on places as varied as Vietnam, Mexico, Taos, Portland and Death Valley. Their work is on display in the lobby of the office building, which is open 8am-6pm weekdays.
This is the second two-person show for the couple. They will be present on First Thursday, June 2, from 4 — 6 p.m. to answer questions. All artwork is for sale by the artists.
Gary Richardson has been capturing light in boxes since he was given a Kodak Brownie camera when he was 7 years old. “In recent years, like many photographers, I have been fascinated with the enhanced capabilities of digital technology to render light so as to emphasize specific visual elements created as the momentary presence of each photon is recorded electronically. Once recorded, those data may be displayed in many ways.”
“When I walk around downtown Boise, my eye is always drawn upward,” Diane Ronayne said. “The contrasts in buildings’ age, color, texture, shape and size call out, ‘Shoot me! Shoot me!’ Some have stood for 100 years, others are still going up. They coexist, like the people using them: Some of us have lived here all our lives, others just since COVID.
“Buildings embody continuity and change, the one eternal constant. Change stimulates and disturbs — it’s a reality we must acknowledge. This work demonstrates the complexity and, yes, the beauty that can result from the interaction of past and present, newcomer and old hand. ‘Tomorrow?’ in this show title is symbolized by abstracts I create from the original image.”
Ronayne chose Boise for her home in 1980. A professional writer/editor/photographer, she also expresses herself creatively through photography. The first photographic artist to receive a Boise City public art commission (“Waterworks,” 2004), she has been a member of the Treasure Valley Artists Alliance since 2009. Her photographic art has been exhibited in Colorado, Wyoming and Idaho and is in private collections.