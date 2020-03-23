As the days turn warmer, it’s still important to engage in proper social distancing. People fleeing cabin fever by hitting the trails, parks and sidewalks should still take precautionary measures during the coronavirus pandemic. According to Central District Health, it’s imperative that people follow social distancing guidelines.
“I think in terms of the pandemic it’s important everyone does their part,” said CDH Public Information Manager Niki Forbing-Orr. “Stay home, avoid non-essential travel and remain six feet away from other people.”
According to the World Health Organization, people can still go outside, but it's helpful to stay away from public places and avoid congregating in groups. This is because when someone sneezes or coughs, they expel small droplets of liquid containing the virus—perfect vehicles for transmitting the disease.
Maintaining a proper distance of at least 6 feet from other people, in addition to regularly washing the hands, keeping hands away from your face, disinfecting surfaces, and avoiding work and public places if you're feeling ill, can help slow the spread of COVID-19.
“People really need to follow the 6-foot guidance to help themselves and others, it will save people,” said Forbing-Orr.