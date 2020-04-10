MERIDIAN — The Idaho College of Osteopathic Medicine (ICOM), announced on Friday four appointments to its board of trustees.
“We are pleased to welcome an outstanding group of individuals to ICOM’s Board of Trustees,” said Dr. Tracy J. Farnsworth, ICOM president, in a news release. “These are highly respected leaders in Idaho’s health care landscape, whose combined experience, vision and dedication will be key to advancing the mission of the Idaho College of Osteopathic Medicine."
The new trustees are:
- Dr. David C. Pate, retired president and CEO of St. Luke’s Health System in Boise
- Rachel Gonzales, Ph.D., president and CEO of Madison Memorial Hospital in Rexburg and chairwoman of the Idaho Hospital Association
- Dr. Steven Nemerson, chief clinical officer of Saint Alphonsus Health System in Boise
- Jeff Sollis, CEO of Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls
Pate, who retired from St. Luke’s in January, will serve as vice chairman of the board of trustees.
“Our aspiration for ICOM is that it serves the needs of Idaho and the Mountain West by helping to educate high-quality physicians with an added focus on primary care and medically underserved areas,” said Chet Burrell, chairman of ICOM’s board of trustees, who was appointed last year. “Our four new Trustees join a dedicated board committed to making this dream a reality.”