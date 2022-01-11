University of Rochester’s 2021 iGEM team, composed of 12 undergraduate students, developed a prototype for a device that diagnoses sepsis using biomarkers found in sweat. Part of the team was Boise-born Blaine Dillingham.
The team’s project, a biosensor that monitors the changing levels of sepsis-related biomarkers in patients, won a gold medal and was nominated for best diagnostic, best hardware and best education awards, making Team Bio-Spire the second-most-awarded iGEM team in North America.
The iGEM Competition gives students the opportunity to push the boundaries of synthetic biology by tackling issues facing the world. The competition features schools from over 45 countries — 350 teams and over 40,000 students and instructors participate.
Dillingham served as modeling manager for the team. The problem with how sepsis is currently found is that blood can’t continuously be drawn to find it, Dillingham said. The team thought of a new solution — find sepsis through the patient’s levels. The biomarkers to find sepsis can be found in both sweat and blood. For the iGEM competition, the team developed a sleeve that the patient puts on and wears indefinitely that registers sweat.
“It can notice that there’s a change in the electrical property, and it knows that that change means there’s a change in the patient’s levels of those biomarkers and that they might be becoming septic,” Dillingham said.
The one part they don’t have figured out yet is how to constantly stimulate the sweat while the patient is lying in a hospital bed.
Team Rochester formed after a professor recommended that the students try iGEM. After an application process in fall of 2020, the team started brainstorming in spring of 2021. Summer was spent on research and they were in another class in fall 2021.
The team started with 40 different project ideas, everything from detecting infections in chicken coops to producing chemicals on an industrial scale with bacteria to this sepsis diagnosis project. They narrowed it down, pitched to the advisers, got their feedback, narrowed it down even further, did the same thing again and voted key roles for the project.
Dillingham handled the mathematical modeling, where he would convert the electrical signal into the sweat concentration and then the blood concentration. When joining the team, he was the only freshman and only math major.
Team Rochester, a 12 person team, was going up against teams that had almost 30 students.
Dillingham, a sophomore, hopes to apply what he learned at iGEM for altruistic purposes. His dream is to create artificial intelligence aligned with human values.
“Part of the iGEM competition is about biosecurity and safety — making sure that biological technology doesn’t fall into the wrong hands,” Dillingham said. “I don’t know if you’ve heard of the effective altruism community where you try to make sure that you’re not just doing technology for technology’s sake, but it’s actually helping people and making a positive impact on the world.”
Dillingham grew to love math at Timberline High School, he said. He was in the GATE program in the Boise School District which allowed him to hone in on the things that really fascinated him.
“I’m one of those crazy people who really enjoys math homework problems,” Dillingham said. “I like that the problems are very well designed. But what iGEM was really good at teaching is that even with math, sometimes it’s not totally clear what the questions are, what equations you need to use and that’s when math really gets more challenging but also more critical. When you have to figure out what equation applies here and how do I set it up, right? How do I represent the physical world or the biological world in terms of numbers and variables?”