Ready to hit the slopes to give those new skis or snowboard that Santa brought you a few runs? Want to fire up the new snowmobile? Or just looking to enjoy the blue skies and fresh air of Idaho’s mountains?
Extreme cold temperatures and climate can be challenges and hamper your winter fun, so remember these important safety tips before you venture into the great outdoors.
• Believe it or not, sun burns can happen in any season or climate, so even if you are hitting the slopes, make sure to wear sunscreen (yes, winter sunscreen is just as important as those summertime days) of at least SPF 30 and reapply every two hours. The glare from the snow onto your skin can even amplify the rays of winter sun, so reapply sooner if you sweat and make sure to first apply 30-60 minutes prior to outdoor events.
• Windburn can also be more intense with activities like skiing, snowboarding and snowmobiling, as you are facing higher speeds and resultant higher wind forces. Maintaining proper eye protection like goggles can be very helpful in not only protecting your eyes from any debris, but also in decreasing how dry they can become from wind exposure. Keeping your face covered as practically as possible with clothing that is snow/winter appropriate can also decrease any skin irritation you may experience from cold temperatures and high winds. Also, using hypoallergenic lotions after these types of activities can help restore moisture to your skin and decrease dry or flaky skin.
• With falling temperatures, bundling up with clothing layers is also very important. Hypothermia, when the body core temperature falls too low, can be life-threatening and cause severe problems. Signs and symptoms of hypothermia can include shivering, drowsiness, slow breathing, confusion, slowed speech, or even loss of consciousness in extreme cases. If you or someone you know is experiencing any of these symptoms, seek medical attention right away. If medical experts are not readily available, immediately rewarming the affected person via blankets, skin-to skin contact if needed and seeking a warm environment (getting out of the cold) are helpful ways to increase their body temperature. Just make sure to not rapidly reheat by extremes, such as using very hot water, as this can cause more damage than be of benefit.
Dr. Erika Aragona is a board-certified family practice physician at Saint Alphonsus Eagle-West Chinden Family Medicine Clinic