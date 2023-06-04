Bill and Barbara Belknap are celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary on June 12, 2023.
Bill and Barbara Belknap, of Boise, will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary on June 12.
The Belknaps were married June 12, 1953, in Idaho Falls. Before their retirement, Barbara worked as a teacher, and Bill was a professor and rancher.
Their children are Kathy Belknap, Boise; Sandy McDaniel, Homer, Alaska; and Jane McClaran, Boise. They have three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
