Bill and Barbara Belknap

Bill and Barbara Belknap are celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary on June 12, 2023.

The Belknaps were married June 12, 1953, in Idaho Falls. Before their retirement, Barbara worked as a teacher, and Bill was a professor and rancher.

