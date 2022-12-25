Subscribe
Mary Moore was born Dec. 25, 1922, in Salt Lake City, Utah. She has 19 grandchildren and over 50 great- and great-great grandchildren.
Her 100th birthday party is set for 2:30 p.m., Jan. 7 at 4244 Old Valley Road in Eagle. To RSVP, contact Kirstin at 208-867-8781.
