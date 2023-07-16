Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


With 10 declared candidates, the 2024 Republican Presidential Primary represents a true choice during the upcoming election. Unlike the Democrats who’re settling for Biden, Republicans will have an opportunity to make their voice heard in future primaries. But not in Idaho.

During the 2023 legislative session, we planned to consolidate all spring elections into May. This decision meant school levies and bonds, along with the presidential primary, would happen in May. Consolidating the elections and moving the primary to May will save Idaho taxpayers $2.5 million per election. Holding a presidential primary with our other elected offices also increases voter participation. So, what happened? Why won’t we have a presidential primary in May?

This submission is from the Main Street Idaho Caucus, “a group of dedicated Idaho legislators committed to fostering economic growth, championing free markets, and expanding Idaho’s economy. The following legislators co-signed this commentary. Senators: Van Burtenshaw, Linda Wright-Hartgen, Kevin Cook, Abby Lee, Dave Lent, Treg Bernt, Geoff Schroeder, Mark Harris, Julie Van Orden and Jim Guthrie. Representatives: Marco Erickson, James Petzke, Stephanie Mickelsen, Chenele Dixon, Jerald Raymond, Britt Raybould, Chris Allgood, Matt Bundy, Julie Yamamoto, Dan Garner, Lori McCann, Greg Lanting, Josh Wheeler, Rick Cheatum, Rod Furniss, Jack Nelsen, Jon Weber, and Mark Sautter.

Recommended for you

Load comments