Idaho Congressman Russ Fulcher is a member of the House Freedom Caucus, where some members of that group are standing in the way of Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s quest for the House speaker’s position. Fulcher is not part of that effort; he strongly supports McCarthy and thinks his fellow Republicans should get on with the business at hand.

“This does not bode well for Republicans,” Fulcher told me. “It makes it look as though we are incapable of governing, and that’s not the impression we want to give.”

