A local orchard owner has teamed up with a local attorney, who is also our state senator, and a California developer and submitted an application to the county for a conditional use permit that would authorize them to construct an outdoor concert amphitheater together with a small U-Pick orchard and cidery at the southeast corner of highway 55 and Lowell Road. The subject property is zoned “agricultural” by Canyon County. The development team has labeled the proposed project as an “agri-tourism” project. It would seat 5,000 people and would host 75 concerts a year between April and October. The gates would open at 5:30 p.m. and concerts are supposed to end at 11 p.m. on concert nights. The proposed project is controversial for a number of reasons.
If you travel highway 55 you know it’s become much more congested in the past few years. IDT has no improvements to highway 55 west of Farmway in its development pipeline, thus it will be at least 10 years before ground can be broken on any such improvements. Adding another 2,500-3,000 vehicles to the road will (i) increase accident rates, (ii) prevent emergency vehicles from reaching accident scenes, and (iii) endanger farm workers when navigation apps recommend farm road travel to the concert site. The area is home to numerous orchards. Winds drop off after sunset so orchard workers often spray at night. Cherry Hill Farms owns a large cherry orchard in the area. The cherries are harvested at night during July. Wagonloads of cherries travel down Chicken Dinner Road to the processing facility. Chicken Dinner Road is a back road providing access to the concert facility.
The project is a commercial development. The vast majority of its revenues will be derived from concerts than from sales of fruit and cider. The developer has dubbed the project an “agri-tourism” development in order to avoid applying for a zoning change from “agricultural” to “commercial.”
Finally, state senator Todd Lakey, whose district the subject property lies within, is a member of the development team. He was elected to represent the interests of his constituents. Instead, he’s attempting to profit at their expense.
