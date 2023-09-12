I remember when I first heard of Shiva Rajbhandari. I was in 8th grade at North Jr. High and my friends were going to a climate protest organized by the Extinction Rebellion on Halloween. I saw the pictures and heard the stories on social media: over one hundred kids had stood in the middle of Capitol Boulevard during rush hour blocking traffic. They had dyed water crimson red and dumped it in the street to signify the bloodshed of the climate crisis. When a dozen cop cars arrived on the scene and ordered them to leave, Shiva, a Boise High sophomore at the time, had refused. One student was ticketed and several students were almost arrested.
Equality is a prerequisite in negotiation. No one knows that better than Shiva Rajbhandari. That’s what drives him to lead these escalations—blocking the street, striking from school, running for the school board, and now, refusing to leave the board until a permanent non-voting student trustee position is established. There’s no denying that Shiva’s advocacy has built up student power and inspired thousands across the state and country, but his constant, bold defiance of the rules has also alienated many from taking part in organizing around issues like climate change, racism, and voting rights—where we need as many hands on deck as we can get in the state of Idaho.
However, as last week’s headline in the Idaho Press pointed out, Shiva is now 2400 miles away attending college in North Carolina. We have the opportunity to build upon the face of youth activism in our city—to build consensus on critical issues; to meet students where they’re at on social justice issues and invite them into the conversation, rather ostracizing them for not aligning perfectly with our world view; to work in good-faith with politicians on both sides of the aisle.
However, in the Boise School District, as long as inequality persists in the decision making process, as long as youth are treated as lessers rather than equals, as long as students who are old enough to vote have to run for an at-large board seat in order to gain representation for the rest of us on the body with the most power over their day-to-day lives, the school board, we will never be able to work together for the benefit of our schools; for students will continue to be required to make ourselves the loudest voice in the room in order to be heard, rather than being able to sit at the decision making table and listen to all perspectives knowing that our voice is adequately represented.
For an institution that exists to serve Boise’s youth, giving us a real voice in the decision making process is not just the right thing to do, but it’s the smart thing to do. Not only would a non-voting student trustee position bring the critical perspective of those who are in Boise School District classrooms to the boardroom, but it would also help to heal the mistrust—be it justified or not—that has formed between Boise’s students and the school board and create a process for students to genuinely feel heard.
Shiva might have been the face of Boise’s activism for the last few years, but I want you to know that there’s a hundred students that are ready to do it bigger, better, and continue to hold people in positions of power accountable.
Lillian Saperston is a Boise High School student who also helps with climate activism. She is passionate about her activism and hopes that Boise will continue to hear from youth advocates.