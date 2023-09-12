Support Local Journalism


I remember when I first heard of Shiva Rajbhandari. I was in 8th grade at North Jr. High and my friends were going to a climate protest organized by the Extinction Rebellion on Halloween. I saw the pictures and heard the stories on social media: over one hundred kids had stood in the middle of Capitol Boulevard during rush hour blocking traffic. They had dyed water crimson red and dumped it in the street to signify the bloodshed of the climate crisis. When a dozen cop cars arrived on the scene and ordered them to leave, Shiva, a Boise High sophomore at the time, had refused. One student was ticketed and several students were almost arrested.

Equality is a prerequisite in negotiation. No one knows that better than Shiva Rajbhandari. That’s what drives him to lead these escalations—blocking the street, striking from school, running for the school board, and now, refusing to leave the board until a permanent non-voting student trustee position is established. There’s no denying that Shiva’s advocacy has built up student power and inspired thousands across the state and country, but his constant, bold defiance of the rules has also alienated many from taking part in organizing around issues like climate change, racism, and voting rights—where we need as many hands on deck as we can get in the state of Idaho.

Lillian Saperston is a Boise High School student who also helps with climate activism. She is passionate about her activism and hopes that Boise will continue to hear from youth advocates.

