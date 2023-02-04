Guest commentary Amber Purvis

Amber Purvis

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


I feel school choice plays a huge role in a student’s academic outcome and effort. From personal experience, I very much disliked the school I attended. I also wanted to graduate early. At the time my school would not support me taking on extra academics to meet that goal. They also offered very few elective opportunities. Eventually I was able to attend an “alternative” school.

This move changed so much for me, as at my new school I was more engaged in my school work. I even attended school from 7am to 6pm, allowing me to graduate a year early. Through this school I was able to become a certified medical transcriptionist. Other options that were available were CNR training and license and welding license.

Recommended for you

Load comments