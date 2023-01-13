Jim Jones

Jim Jones

It did not take long for newly elected Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador to be confronted by two troubling conflict of interest situations. He mishandled the first case and will soon have to act on the second. The two cases will give Idahoans a flavor of the manner in which he will operate the AG office during his tenure.

During his first week as AG, Labrador moved to dismiss a misdemeanor trespassing charge against Sara Brady, a prominent supporter of his campaign. Brady was charged with trespassing by the City of Meridian for allegedly refusing to leave a playground the City had closed to curb the spread of COVID-19. Because the City’s contract prosecutor had a conflict of interest concern, the AG’s office agreed to handle the prosecution.

