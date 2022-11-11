Military members and their families can seem hard to buy for. There are myriad rules about what servicemembers can receive, and supporting families that move often can be tricky, too.
Never fear, we’ve compiled the ultimate military gift guide for veterans, servicemembers and their families.
GIFTS FOR DEPLOYMENTS
• Headlamp, preferably one that’s adjustable in angle, light color and brightness. Water-resistant is a bonus, too.
• Travel organizer that’s easy to clean and tough to withstand wear and tear.
• A good multitool that’s geared toward outdoor survival and emergency preparedness.
• A good pair of sunglasses that are impact resistant and have high definition optics.
• A rugged water bottle that’s insulated.
• Portable power banks with plenty of tough cords for all their devices.
• Earbuds, especially if they’re noise-canceling.
GIFTS FOR VETERANS
• Challenge coins and a challenge coin holder.
• Coffee, especially if it’s from a company that supports veterans causes, such as Black Rifle Coffee, Ranger Coffee or GI Joe Coffee.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
• A tactical stocking or beer koozie.
• A custom phone case, wallet or flask with their branch of service.
• A T-shirt subscription service, such as the one offered by The Valhalla Project, which uses proceeds to deliver plaques to the families of fallen service members.
• A display case for medals, patches, ribbons and other service mementos.
GIFTS FOR FAMILIES
• A Hug-A-Hero is a great gift for young children missing someone deployed away from home. The site also offers dog tags, baby lovies and pet pillows.
• A USO Wishbook lets you purchase gifts for servicemembers to celebrate special occasions. Visit usowishbook.uso.org.
• Portraits of Love is a group that sets up photo shoots for servicemembers’ families across the country to send memorable photos both to servicemembers deployed abroad and families at home. Even if you can’t get in touch with this group, setting up an appointment with a local photographer is a great idea.
• Trees for Troops provides free, farm-grown Christmas trees to servicemembers and families in all branches of the military.
• Gift cards are a great idea, especially for the base Exchange.
• Meal delivery services, restaurant gift cards and grocery gift cards.
• Photo albums, for families to keep and for deployed servicemembers to take with them.